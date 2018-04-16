Authorities investigate attempted child abduction cases in Dillo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Authorities investigate attempted child abduction cases in Dillon County

Police are looking for this van that was allegedly used in attempted child abductions in Dillon County. (Source: Lake View Police Department) Police are looking for this van that was allegedly used in attempted child abductions in Dillon County. (Source: Lake View Police Department)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities continue to investigate two reported incidents of attempted child abduction that happened this weekend in the Lake View area.  

According to Lake View Police Chief Wayne Campbell, the first incident happened on Saturday at the corner of West Third and South Main streets. A man driving a Dodge Sprinter van allegedly offered $100 to a child to get inside the vehicle.

The child left on her bicycle and went to her parents’ home, Campbell said.

On Sunday, the same person approached two children on Road 30 just outside of Lake View, according to the chief. He added that both the kids went home to tell their parents about the encounter.

Campbell said the van in question is a 2014 to 2017 model, white in color. On Saturday, it was seen on surveillance camera circling the area twice, and the interaction with the child was also caught on camera.

Lake View police have since received a tip from someone in the Florence County area alleging they saw the van, according to Campbell.

