Donations pour in for Windsor Green fire victims

Donations for victims of the Windsor Green fire fill an office inside Plantation Realty Group, just one of many collection sites. (Source: Christina Lob)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The community is rallying together to support more than a dozen people who lost their homes during last week's Windsor Green Fire as donations continue to pour in.

Collection sites for donations include Remedies Bar and Grill, Famous Toastery in Carolina Forest, and Plantation Realty Group on River Oaks Drive. Right now, they're accepting anything from non-perishable foods to personal hygiene items.

Nicole Couilliard, who's managing one of those collection sites, says she's very familiar with helping fire victims. That's because when a fire broke out in the Windsor Green Community five years ago, she managed a 50,000 square foot distribution site filled with donations for families.

She says this time, they want to wait before collecting clothes to make sure specific needs are met.

“Last time we had 3,000 pairs of shoes and 150 big boxes the type for refrigerators, so there was just so much left last time that we just donated to every charity in Horry County....right now the essentials are money, gift cards,” said Couilliard.

Two young girls manned the Famous Toastery over the weekend, collecting gift cards and money for fire victims. They managed to collect just more than $3,000 in six hours.

Couilliard says she's grateful at how quickly people jumped in to help but says they still need more.

“A lot more. We already have fire victims coming in, collecting stuff. I was here yesterday and we’ve already had families coming in so we’ve already had a lot come out, we definitely need more. I wish I could’ve given the families everything that we had but I wanted to kind of allot it for all the families,” said Julliard.

Couilliard says she’ll continue collecting donations at Plantation Realty Group for the foreseeable future, until the need has been met.

