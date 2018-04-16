Man allegedly beat, raped woman in abandoned building near Bucks - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man allegedly beat, raped woman in abandoned building near Bucksport

Justin Weaver. (Source: JRLDC) Justin Weaver. (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 23-year-old Conway man has been arrested for allegedly beating and raping a woman after pulling her into an abandoned building near Bucksport Sunday morning, according to a police report.

Justin Weaver was arrested Sunday and has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, according to jail records.

The police report states that Horry County Police spoke to the victim in the ambulance; she told police she was “hurting all over.” She told police that Weaver pulled her into an abandoned building as she was walking from a friend’s house on Bucksport Road. She said he started beating her, and then raped her.

The victim told police after the incident, she left her white sandals there and headed back home. She said Weaver also took all the items out of her wallet.

Police located the abandoned building near the corner of Martin Luther Dr. and Bucksport Rd. near Bucksport, the report states. An officer looked inside the building and found a white set of sandals.

Weaver was arrested and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

