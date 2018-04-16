Suspect arrested after shots fired near Conway church Sunday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested after shots were fired near Langston Baptist Church on Highway 905 in Conway Sunday, according to Conway Police.

Conway Police received a shots fired complaint Sunday at the church, confirmed Conway Police Public Information Officer Taylor Newell. No one was hurt and the suspect has been arrested, Newell said.

More details on the incident will be provided by police.

