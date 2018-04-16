Police: Bennettsville woman shot, killed Sunday night, no arrest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police: Bennettsville woman shot, killed Sunday night, no arrests made

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 23-year-old Bennettsville woman was apparently shot and killed at a home in Bennettsville Sunday night; the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

At about 11 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Bennettsville Police Department were dispatched to Windham Street in Bennettsville, according to a news release from the department. Verkina Townsend was found inside the home with what appears to be a gunshot wound or wounds. At the time of the shooting, there were three other people inside the home that were not injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division is helping Bennettsville Police to process the crime scene, the release states.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, officials stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bennettsville Police at 843-479-2620 or Marlboro County Central Dispatch at 843-479-9999.

