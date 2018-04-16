4 inmates killed in riot at Lee Correctional Institution had local ties

LEE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Four of the seven inmates killed during a riot at Lee Correctional Institution Sunday night have ties to the local area, according to jail records.

According to South Carolina Department of Corrections, multiple crews responded to an incident at the prison Sunday night.

According to SCDC, the prison was secured at 2:55 a.m. following the incident which started at 7:15 p.m. The incident happened across three housing units, SCDC says.

The state Department of Corrections identified the seven inmates who were killed as as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary.

Milledge, 44, was serving time in Lee for a first-degree assault and battery charge from Marlboro County, jail records state. His sentence for that charge begin in 2012. He had several other charges out of Greenville County, including drug possession, trafficking in crack cocaine, and firearms. His projected release date was in 2032.

Rivera, 24, was serving a life sentence for murder out of Georgetown County, jail records state. He was also charged with armed robbery, first-degree burglary and kidnapping for his role in a home invasion and murder in Georgetown in 2012. He was not eligible for release.

Scott, 38, was serving a sentence at Lee for multiple charges from 2002 out of Florence County, including armed robbery, kidnapping, assault and battery, carjacking and criminal conspiracy, jail records states. He was due to be released in January of 2022.

Cornelius McClary, 33, was charged with first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, firearms provision and criminal conspiracy in Williamsburg County in 2011, jail records state. He was projected to be released in 2032.

Sidney Moorer, the Horry County man convicted of obstructing justice in connection with the case of missing woman Heather Elvis, was also serving time at Lee Correctional Institution.

We are working to find out if he was one of the 17 inmates injured during the riot. Moorer is projected to be released in 2021.

