Missing man who checked himself out of Conway nursing home may be in Myrtle Beach, police say

Johnny Richard Lane. (Source: Conway Police) Johnny Richard Lane. (Source: Conway Police)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police are still looking for a missing 68-year-old man who signed himself out of a Conway nursing home over a month ago.

On March 5, Conway Police officers responded to Conway Manor on Fourth Avenue in reference to a missing person, according to a news release from Conway Police. Staff told police that Johnny Richard Lane signed himself out of the nursing home at about 3 p.m. and did not return.

Lane was last seen at Food Lion on Fourth Avenue wearing a black jacket and black hat, police stated. He has brown hair, blue eyes, is about 6-feet tall, and weighs around 150 pounds.

Police received information that Lane may be in the Myrtle Beach area, and they want to encourage Lane to contact police to verify he is safe.

Anyone with information on Lane’s location is asked to call their law enforcement agency or Conway Police at 843-248-1790.

