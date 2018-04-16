Missing man who checked himself out of Conway nursing home found, police say

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police said a missing 68-year-old man who signed himself out of a Conway nursing home over a month ago has been found safe.

On March 5, Conway Police officers responded to Conway Manor on Fourth Avenue in reference to a missing person, according to a news release from Conway Police. Staff told police that Johnny Richard Lane signed himself out of the nursing home at about 3 p.m. and did not return.

On Monday afternoon, hours after announcing Lane was still missing, Conway Police confirmed that he was located.

