Missing man who checked himself out of Conway nursing home found, police say

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
Authorities continue to investigate two reported incidents of attempted child abduction that happened this weekend in the Lake View area.More >>
Authorities continue to investigate two reported incidents of attempted child abduction that happened this weekend in the Lake View area.More >>
The community is rallying together to support more than a dozen people who lost their homes during last week's Windsor Green Fire as donations continue to pour in.More >>
The community is rallying together to support more than a dozen people who lost their homes during last week's Windsor Green Fire as donations continue to pour in.More >>
Conway Police said a missing 68-year-old man who signed himself out of a Conway nursing home over a month ago has been found safe.More >>
Conway Police said a missing 68-year-old man who signed himself out of a Conway nursing home over a month ago has been found safe.More >>
A 23-year-old Conway man has been arrested for allegedly beating and raping a woman after pulling her into an abandoned building near Bucksport Sunday morning, according to a police report.More >>
A 23-year-old Conway man has been arrested for allegedly beating and raping a woman after pulling her into an abandoned building near Bucksport Sunday morning, according to a police report.More >>
A suspect has been arrested after shots were fired near Langston Baptist Church on Highway 905 in Conway Sunday, according to Conway Police.More >>
A suspect has been arrested after shots were fired near Langston Baptist Church on Highway 905 in Conway Sunday, according to Conway Police.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>