Missing man who checked himself out of Conway nursing home found - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Missing man who checked himself out of Conway nursing home found, police say

Johnny Richard Lane. (Source: Conway Police) Johnny Richard Lane. (Source: Conway Police)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police said a missing 68-year-old man who signed himself out of a Conway nursing home over a month ago has been found safe.

On March 5, Conway Police officers responded to Conway Manor on Fourth Avenue in reference to a missing person, according to a news release from Conway Police. Staff told police that Johnny Richard Lane signed himself out of the nursing home at about 3 p.m. and did not return.

On Monday afternoon, hours after announcing Lane was still missing, Conway Police confirmed that he was located.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

