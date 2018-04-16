FIRST ALERT: Cold tonight with no rain chances through Friday

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's cool and breezy Monday morning. Lots of sunshine will only help so much; we stay stuck in the low 60s as chilly air rushes in behind Sunday night's cold front. Tonight gets cold with lows inland dipping to the upper 30s. We'll stay just warm enough to not get any frost.

Sunny skies prevail through the week with no rain chances through Friday. We start the week cooler but start our next warming trend. 70s and 80s return Wednesday and Thursday before another brief cooldown ahead of next weekend.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.