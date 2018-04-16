FIRST ALERT: Cold tonight with no rain chances through Friday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Cold tonight with no rain chances through Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's cool and breezy Monday morning. Lots of sunshine will only help so much; we stay stuck in the low 60s as chilly air rushes in behind Sunday night's cold front. Tonight gets cold with lows inland dipping to the upper 30s. We'll stay just warm enough to not get any frost.

Sunny skies prevail through the week with no rain chances through Friday. We start the week cooler but start our next warming trend. 70s and 80s return Wednesday and Thursday before another brief cooldown ahead of next weekend.

