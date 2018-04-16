Pedestrian struck, killed by car near Longs Monday morning

Fayetteville Police are currently searching for an attempted murder suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Florence County Saturday afternoon, according to a release from the Fayetteville Police Department.More >>
Conway Police are still looking for a missing 68-year-old man who signed himself out of a Conway nursing home over a month ago.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Lumberton after a 17-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Roberts Avenue, according to Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
It's a drug that's cheap, easily accessible and easy to overdose on, Caffeine. Experts say it's the most commonly used stimulant. Caffeine is a growing problem for children across the nation. South Carolina Legislators are looking to be the first state to enact a bill as a step to end this problem. It could soon be illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy energy drinks in South Carolina.More >>
It's cool and breezy Monday morning. Lots of sunshine will only help so much; we stay stuck in the low 60s as chilly air rushes in behind Sunday night's cold front. Tonight gets cold with lows inland dipping to the upper 30s.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department task force seized more than half a million dollars’ worth of counterfeit makeup from the city's fashion district on Thursday night.More >>
