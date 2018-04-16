Pedestrian struck, killed by car near Longs Monday morning

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Bombing Range Road near Longs early Monday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 1:45 a.m., according to SCHP. The pedestrian was walking north on the roadway when a car traveling north struck the pedestrian. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision is under investigation by the SCHP.

