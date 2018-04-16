Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by car near Longs Monday morning

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 29-year-old Longs man was struck and killed by a car on Bombing Range Road near Longs early Monday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Travis Wilson, 29, from Longs, died at the scene after being struck by a car on Bombing Range Road, confirmed Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries.

The collision happened at about 1:45 a.m., according to SCHP. Wilson was walking north on the roadway when a car traveling north struck him. As a result of the collision, Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision is under investigation by the SCHP.

