One shot in stomach at Myrtle Beach Waffle House

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A person was shot at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to the Waffle House at 711 Frontage Road at 3:14 p.m. after a person was shot in the stomach while sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing, however, it is believed the victim was shot by a passenger that was in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police are not seeking additional suspects and there is no threat to the public.

