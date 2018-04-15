Hundreds attend 1st Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hundreds attend 1st Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam

By Ian Klein, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Over a thousand Jeep owners from across the country made their way to Grand Strand this weekend for the 1st Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam.

One of the biggest attractions was the obstacle course which took a week to construct.

Jeep owners were able to take their Jeeps on an off road course, putting them and their Jeep to the test, traveling through a rugged terrain and a ten foot deep mud pit.

The vision for this event was put together by Myrtle Beach native, Steve Taylor.

Taylor has always at a passion for Jeeps and felt an event like this would fit perfectly in Myrtle Beach.

“We feel like it to be on par with bike week,” said Taylor.

Those who traveled out for Jeep Jam said they are already counting down to next year.

“We will definitely be back, it’s been a blast,” said William Trost.

Taylor said they learned a lot this year and are already planning new a creative ways to make the event even better in 2019.

“We will be bigger and better, more obstacles and more difficult obstacles for some bigger and more equipped Jeeps,” said Chris Trout, who helped build the course this year.

A portion of the proceeds collected this weekend will be going to the Special Ops Wounded Warriors.

