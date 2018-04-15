Victim of deadly stabbing in Florence identified

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a person was found dead in a home on Dexter Avenue, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Dexter Avenue in Florence shortly after 11:00 on Sunday morning.

A person was found dead inside the home from an apparent homicide, according to Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken.

The coroner identified the victim as Juan Carlos Mendoza Zurita, 23, of Lenoir, Tenn. The cause of death is a result of multiple wounds from an edged weapon.

