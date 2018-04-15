Florence County attempted murder suspect sought by Fayetteville police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Fayetteville Police are currently searching for an attempted murder suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Florence County Saturday afternoon, according to a release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Fayetteville Police are searching the area of Tallstone Drive and Ramsey Street for Timothy Christopher Tubeville. Tubeville is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for attempted murder after stabbing/cutting a female victim in Florence Saturday morning.

Tubeville is described as a white male, 5’11”, 170 pounds.

He was last seen in Fayetteville in the area of Aloha Drive off of Ramsey Street after eluding officers and abandoning his vehicle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

