Florence attempted murder suspect taken into custody by Fayetteville Police

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Fayetteville Police have arrested an attempted murder suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Florence County Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Fayetteville Police were searching the area of Tallstone Drive and Ramsey Street for Timothy Christopher Tubeville. Tubeville was considered armed and dangerous. He was wanted for attempted murder after stabbing/cutting a female victim in Florence Sunday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Glenn Kriby with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, the victim walked into a business on East Palmetto Street after being stabbed multiple times, including in her throat. She was transported to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Tubeville was located and arrested by Fayetteville Police Sunday afternoon and will face extradition to Florence County.

