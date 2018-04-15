Plans for Superblock to be discussed at Myrtle Beach City Council’s budget retreat

News conceptual drawings show how a library and children's museum might look in the Superblock area. (Source: LS3P/City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council will discuss possibilities for revitalizing the downtown area known as the Superblock during its two-day budget retreat, which starts Monday.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation received updated conceptual drawings at last week’s meeting that show how a new library and children’s museum might look on Kings Highway at Nance Plaza and Ninth Avenue North.

In January 2017, former mayor John Rhodes announced Chapin Library and the merger between Edventure Children’s Museum in Columbia and the former Children’s Museum of South Carolina in Myrtle Beach would be located in the Superblock area.

Those plans were put on hold last November following the election of Mayor Brenda Bethune and three new councilmembers.

Since that election, there have also been talks about Coastal Carolina University using space in the Superblock area for a theatre.

All downtown possibilities are set to be discussed at this week’s retreat.

