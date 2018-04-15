WMBF Investigates: A look back at past Windsor Green fires

The March 2013 fire at Windsor Green caused roughly $11.6 million in property damage. (Source: WMBF News file video)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Thursday night’s fire at the Windsor Green condominium complex happened more than five years after another, more devastating blaze struck the same complex.

According to Horry County’s after-action report into the March 16, 2013 fire, it originally started as a brush fire that spread from a wooded area into the Windsor Green complex.

Within a short period of time, 26 condo buildings caught fire, totally destroying almost all of the 111 units contained in those structures. Dozens were left homeless.

Three police officers were treated for smoke inhalation, while one firefighter was taken to a hospital for cardiac arrest.

Sheriff's deputy Tim Causey was hospitalized days after the fire for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide exposure. He ultimately passed away.

The 2013 fire at Windsor Green caused an estimated $11.6 million in property damage.

This complex's history with fires doesn't end there.

Almost 20 years ago, in November 1998, a man was accused of setting a fire in one of the condominiums.

Filings with the South Carolina Court of Appeals detailed an investigation that revealed a man with a confessed history of arson had started the blaze.

Two years later, Windsor Green representatives demanded the owners of that condo pay more than $500,000 for damage caused by that fire.

