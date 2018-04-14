Blue Lights and Red Stripes builds relationship between students, first responders

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The Fourth Annual Blue Lights and Red Stripes flag football game on Saturday brought together students with the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand, and first responders.

Getting a win was not the most important part of teaming up the two groups on the field; it’s about building a relationship off the field for years to come.

“We’re all friends working together and working to build a better relationship with each other,” said Marquez Gilliaspie.

Gilliaspie has competed all four years and was able to show off his leadership skills on and off the field.

Myrtle Beach and Horry County officials also made their way out to the game expressing their support for the Boys and Girls Club, and the importance of this relationship between first responders.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to be out here with the police department and fire department,” said Mike Lowder, a member of the Myrtle Beach City Council.

“To know if they have any issues or troubles there’s someone that they can go to,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of Horry County Council.

The Boys and Girls Club has been dedicated to strengthening this bond within the community, and take pride in having the ability to do so.

This year’s winner was the Myrtle Beach Police Department, team one.

As for Gilliaspie, he will be graduating from Myrtle Beach High School this year and says he is interested in becoming a firefighter.

