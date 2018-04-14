Suspect in custody after deadly Lamar shooting, DCSO, SLED investigating

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed after a shooting at the Cambridge Apartments in Lamar, according to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Cambridge Apartments are on Jackson Street, just outside of Lamar. The shooting happened around noon Saturday.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 18-year-old Germaine McCoy. He has ruled his death a homicide.

There is a suspect in police custody at this time.

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Crime Unit is assisting. check back with WMBF News for more information.

