One injured after shooting in Lamar, coroner and SLED called to scene

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured after a shooting at the Cambridge Apartments in Lamar, according to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Cambridge Apartments are on Jackson Street, just outside of Lamar. The shooting happened around noon Saturday.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time, however, the coroner has been called to the scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Crime Unit is currently investigating, check back with WMBF News for more information.

