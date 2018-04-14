One injured after shooting in Lamar, coroner and SLED called to scene

One person was injured after a shooting at the Cambridge Apartments in Lamar, according to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Cambridge Apartments are on Jackson Street, just outside of Lamar.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a working structure fire in Myrtle Beach, according to a Tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 936 Evergreen Drive. First units on scene have reported this to be a well-involved fire in a single wide house trailer. WMBF News has a crew on the way, check back with us for more details as we get them. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
Five years after losing everything they owned in the first fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in March of 2013, Elaine Boulavsky and her daughter Khrysta Boulavsky had finally moved back into the complex last month. Thursday night, they relived the tragedy, and both were injured as they had to jump from the third floor of their new condo as it burned.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Lumberton after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Roberts Avenue, according to Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as a line of strong to possibly severe storms moves across the region late Sunday evening.More >>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Jeff Zeigler allegedly fired one shot at Brennan Walker who asked for directions to school after he missed the bus.More >>
Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn.More >>
Due to inclement weather, the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show is cancelled for Saturday.More >>
