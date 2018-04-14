17-year-old murder suspect denied bond after shooting in Lamar S - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

17-year-old murder suspect denied bond after shooting in Lamar Saturday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed after a shooting at the Cambridge Apartments in Lamar, according to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Cambridge Apartments are on Jackson Street, just outside of Lamar. The shooting happened around noon Saturday. 

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 18-year-old Germaine McCoy. He has ruled his death a homicide. 

17-year-old Devon Demarco Rembert, of Hartsville was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was denied bond in front of a Darlington County Magistrate Sunday afternoon. 

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Crime Unit is assisting. 

