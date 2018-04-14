No injuries reported after house fire in Horry County, home was reportedly vacant

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a working structure fire in Galivants Ferry Saturday afternoon, according to a Tweet from HCFR.

The fire was at 936 Evergreen Drive. First units on scene reported this to be a well-involved fire in a single wide house trailer.

Upon further investigation, the home appeared to be vacant. There were no reported injuries.

