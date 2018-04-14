Man found shot in Lumberton, homicide investigation underway

Five years after losing everything they owned in the first fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in March of 2013, Elaine Boulavsky and her daughter Khrysta Boulavsky had finally moved back into the complex last month. Thursday night, they relived the tragedy, and both were injured as they had to jump from the third floor of their new condo as it burned.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Lumberton after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Roberts Avenue, according to Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as a line of strong to possibly severe storms moves across the region late Sunday evening.More >>
Investigators continue to look into the cause of Thursday night's three-alarm fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Thursday night’s fire at the Windsor Green condominium complex brought back many terrifying memories of the devastating blaze in 2013 that destroyed or damaged 26 buildings and left dozens homeless.More >>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
In a rare off-the-cuff interview with reporters in Frankfort on Friday evening, Gov. Matt Bevin (R-Kentucky) said teachers who called in sick to protest put children's lives in danger.More >>
