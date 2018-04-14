Man found shot in Lumberton, homicide investigation underway

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Lumberton after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Roberts Avenue, according to Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers were flagged down shortly before 2:00 a.m. Saturday and were told a person was lying in the roadway of Roberts Avenue near McPhail Road.

Evidence at the scene leads investigators to believe the man was shot. He was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The man has not yet been identified, however, an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Detectives Yvette Pitts or Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

