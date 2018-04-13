Coastal Carolina downs Kennesaw State 18-12

Below is a news release from the Coastal Carolina University Athletics Department:

KENNESAW, GA – The Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse team downed Kennesaw State 18-12 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, in Kennesaw, to remain a game back in the standings. The win improves the Chanticleers record to 6-7 and 3-1 in the ASUN, while the Owls dropped to 4-9 and 0-1 in the conference.

For the second consecutive match, the Chants jumped out to an early lead to set the tone but allowed the opposing team to fight back and knot the score at the half. Offensively 10 different Chanticleers scored to lead the way, and defensively Harley Barrett stood strong making 15 saves of the 32 shots she faced.

Megan Busch scored first getting past the KSU goalie for the one to nil lead with 27:26 to go until halftime. Haley Kyger then followed getting an unassisted goal with 23:07 on the clock and giving CCU a two to nothing lead. Jordan Harrell made it 3-to-0 with a free position shot and goal with 21:48 to go in the half. Julia Imbo pushed it to four-nil with the unassisted goal with 14:30. Madeline Bromley (12:22) and Megan Kilpatrick (11:18) scored the final two of the six-goal opening for Coastal.

Siena Gore stopped the offensive onslaught getting back to back goals with 11:09 and 9:42 to put the Owls on the scoreboard and trail six to two.

CCU’s Bailey O’Brien teamed up Kyger to make it 7-to-2 with 30 seconds elapsing from the clock. Lyla Robinson followed at the 7:30 mark with a goal of her own to make it eight to two for the Chants.

KSU ran off four goals, Izzy Palermo starting it off with 6:50 to play until half, followed by Connor Zophy with back to back unassisted goals (6:06, 4:05), and Anna Giulitto made it eight to six with 3:41 to play until halftime.

Haley Alexander closed out the first half scoring for Coastal to have a nine to six lead with 2:19 until the break in the action.

Gore, Giulitto made it 9-to-8 getting goals with 2:09 and 0:59 respectively and Emily Napierala closed out the scoring by scooping up a ground ball and beating the Chants goalie with 12 seconds on the clock for the nine to nine score at the half.

The Chanticleers opened the second half with the tenth player to score when Sophie Crowther made it 10-9 with 28:54 remaining in play. Imbo and Busch made it 12-9 getting goals with 25:41 and 23:33 respectively. Alexander found her second goal of the day to give the Chants a 13-9 lead with 22:09 remaining in regulation.

Haley Swift teamed up with Zophy to pull KSU within 13-10 with 19:04 to play.

Crowther made it 14-10 with 15:48 remaining, and O’Brien made it 15-10 at 14:49 on the dish from Imbo.

Napierala followed 39 seconds later to make it 15-11, which allowed Swift to feed Gore with 13:23 to give the Owls their final tally of 12.

Crowther scored the hat trick on an unassisted goal with 9:44 and the 16-12 lead. Robinson made it 17-12 with her second of the day on the assist from Abbey Buchanan. Harrell closed out the scoring for the final margin of 18-12 with 1:11 remaining in the game.

Coastal will return to action Sunday, April 15 to take on former ASUN member Mercer, in Macon, Ga. The opening draw is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

