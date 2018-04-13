Windsor Green residents say blaze brought back memories of 2013 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Windsor Green residents say blaze brought back memories of 2013 fire

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
The Windsor Green fire in 2013 destroyed or damaged 26 buildings. (Source: WMBF News) The Windsor Green fire in 2013 destroyed or damaged 26 buildings. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Thursday night’s fire at the Windsor Green condominium complex brought back many terrifying memories of the devastating blaze in 2013 that destroyed or damaged 26 buildings and left dozens homeless.

Several residents on Friday said Thursday night’s fire was like flashing back to a nightmare.

From the sirens, the screaming and, of course, the blazing fire, many of these residents were taken back five years. For those living in the neighboring buildings, they could not believe something like this was happening again.

“Embers were landing on our roof. We thought, ‘That’s it,’” said Carol Bloom.

On Friday morning, residents woke up to the remains of building 4970. Many were in shock, but thankful the fire did not spread across the complex like in 2013.

After the fire five years ago, Windsor Green became a fire wise community. The pine trees were all taken out, while the pine straw which used to lay in all of the beds between each condo have been replaced with mulch.

These changes, many residents believe, helped prevent this fire from spreading to any other condo.

With this recent fire, residents said there are also plenty of things they have learned. In fact, several who live on the second or third floor spoke about purchasing ladders.

“It’s something I never thought about,” said Jerry Bloom.

The fire wise board will be sending out an email to residents about purchasing ladders in the following weeks.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • HCFR: Cause of Windsor Green fire undetermined, but does not appear suspicious

    HCFR: Cause of Windsor Green fire undetermined, but does not appear suspicious

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:42:06 GMT
    Drone video showing the aftermath of the fire. (Source: Marc Blazer)Drone video showing the aftermath of the fire. (Source: Marc Blazer)

    Investigators continue to look into the cause of Thursday night's three-alarm fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in the Carolina Forest area.

    More >>

    Investigators continue to look into the cause of Thursday night's three-alarm fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in the Carolina Forest area.

    More >>

  • Windsor Green residents say blaze brought back memories of 2013 fire

    Windsor Green residents say blaze brought back memories of 2013 fire

    Friday, April 13 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-04-14 01:27:13 GMT
    The Windsor Green fire in 2013 destroyed or damaged 26 buildings. (Source: WMBF News)The Windsor Green fire in 2013 destroyed or damaged 26 buildings. (Source: WMBF News)
    The fire in 2013 took out 26 buildings (Source: WMBF News)The fire in 2013 took out 26 buildings (Source: WMBF News)

    Thursday night’s fire at the Windsor Green condominium complex brought back many terrifying memories of the devastating blaze in 2013 that destroyed or damaged 26 buildings and left dozens homeless.

    More >>

    Thursday night’s fire at the Windsor Green condominium complex brought back many terrifying memories of the devastating blaze in 2013 that destroyed or damaged 26 buildings and left dozens homeless.

    More >>

  • How to help victims of the Windsor Green fire

    How to help victims of the Windsor Green fire

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:36:43 GMT
    Image from the WMBF News drone showing the destroyed condo units at Windsor Green. (Source: Marc Blazer)Image from the WMBF News drone showing the destroyed condo units at Windsor Green. (Source: Marc Blazer)

    There are several options for those looking to assist the victims of the fire at the Windsor Green condo complex Thursday night that injured seven people and displaced about 16.

    More >>

    There are several options for those looking to assist the victims of the fire at the Windsor Green condo complex Thursday night that injured seven people and displaced about 16.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly