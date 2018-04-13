Despite numerous brain surgeries, local teen earns straight A's, wins prom night makeover

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many local businesses teamed up to create the ‘Beauty Bar Prom’ contest - to help deserving young women in our area look and feel their best for the perfect prom night.

Friday was St. James High School’s prom, and Ashley Simpson, one of the contest’s winners spent that morning getting her make-over.

With the help of many local businesses, Ashley was treated like royalty. You name it, the dress, hair, nails and make-up, jewelry, dinner and a limo – it was all gifted to Ashley.

The contest ran in February and there were almost 20 nominations to choose from. Ashley was nominated by one of her teacher’s, Mrs. Wright.

Co-owner Rachel Brown said they wanted to reward girls who go above and beyond by giving back to their community and earning good grades.

"Giving back is such a good feeling and it's something that's a core value to Blush, to give back in service so this is just one of the ways that we knew we could - because hair and make-up are something up our alley,” Brown said.

Mrs. Wright nominated Ashley because she thought she deserved the honor after recovering from numerous brain surgeries the last four years.

"She has a pseudo tumor, so it's more or less where her spinal fluid doesn't drain from her brain normally, so they had to put a shunt in. And they just recently just found out that she is allergic to the tubing they put in her body so they had to go back in and replace it,” said Ashley’s mom Amanda.

Despite the surgeries, Ashley has kept school a priority. In fact, she’s a straight A student.

"I'm so proud. Very grateful. She's here today. She goes every day smiling nothing brings her down. I'm very proud of her, very proud,” Amanda said.

When she found out not only was she nominated for the contest, but that she had won….both Ashley and her mom almost didn’t believe it.

"It felt great. It was amazing. I was shocked at first, I thought it was just a prank call, but her teacher said ‘no no it's true!’ Well that's great...I told Ashley and Ashley was like are you serious?!"

Ashley’s future plans include going to college to become an interior designer.

Blush Beauty Bar will hold the contest for next year’s prom season as well.



