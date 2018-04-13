Official opening of Inland Port Dillon set for Monday

The Inland Port Dillon will have its official opening on Monday. (Source: WMBF News)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice will be among the dignitaries taking part in the official opening of Inland Port Dillon on Monday.

The opening comes a little more than a year after the official groundbreaking for the port, which is located at 111 W. Fairfield Road in Dillon.

According to a press release, the Inland Port Dillon will handle the movement of container cargo via CSX rail between the Port of Charleston and port customers throughout the Pee Dee region and beyond.

The Dillon port is expected to be a “major economic development tool” for the Pee Dee, the release stated. It’s expected to bring more than 500 jobs to the area.

Monday’s opening ceremony is set to start at 10:15 a.m. at the port.

