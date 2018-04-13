How to help victims of the Windsor Green fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – There are several options for those looking to assist the victims of the fire at the Windsor Green condo complex Thursday night that injured seven people and displaced about 16.

Red Cross:

Those looking to assist people affected by the fire at Windsor Green and other disasters can make a financial donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. More information on how to donate can be found here: http://www.redcross.org/SC

Famous Toastery:

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, teens will be collecting gift cards from area department and grocery stores for the victims. Cash given during this event will go towards. More details on their Facebook post below:

Remedies Bar and Grill:

Remedies Bar and Grill is working with Horry County Emergency Management to take and distribute donations, including anything that would need to function in a home, such as clothes. Details below:

Catholic Charities:

People wanting to help those impacted by the Windsor Green fire can make a financial donation to the Catholic Charities disaster program. Catholic Charities also accepts: Walmart gift cards, Target gift cards, restaurant gift cards, hygiene items and financial donations to help families while they are relocating and moving after a disaster.

Boulavsky Family:

There are several ways to help Elaine and Khrysta Boulavsky, a breast cancer survivor and her daughter who were severely injured after jumping from the third floor of the building; they had just moved back into Windsor Green last month, five years after they lost everything in the first Windsor Green fire. Read their story here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family friend.

Christ United Methodist Church is serving as a drop-off location to receive donations for the family:

We're told the Pearce Law Firm in Myrtle Beach and Beautiful Mind in Carolina Forest are also a drop-off point for donations to the Boulavskys.

