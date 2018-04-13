Woods fire in North Myrtle Beach contained, no structures threatened

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A fire in the woods off Old Crane Road west of the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach is contained, and no structures are threatened, according to officials.

According to a tweet from the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire is contained, and multiple units are working to extinguish it, including mutual aid from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.