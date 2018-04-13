Breast cancer survivor, daughter injured after jumping from third floor of condo during fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Five years after losing everything they owned in the first fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in March of 2013, Elaine Boulavsky and her daughter Khrysta Boulavsky had finally moved back into the complex last month. Thursday night, they relived the tragedy, and both were injured as they had to jump from the third floor of their new condo as it burned.

"I was told it was her building, and I thought – oh my goodness, there's no way, it happened again," said Elaine's sister-in-law Mona Lee. "So they lost everything…again."

Elaine had just undergone a double mastectomy a few days earlier, according to a family friend. Not only did Elaine's stitches re-open, but she broke both her ankles and pelvis in the fall. She was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to MUSC in Charleston.

"My sister-in-law Elaine had just gone through a double-mastectomy from breast cancer," Lee said. "She was healing from that, just recently had her tubes removed. And then last night in the fire, had no choice but to jump from the third-floor balcony. Broke both ankles, broke both sides of her pelvis, and then her stitches reopened. It’s not a good situation."

Her daughter Khrysta broke her pelvis and is in critical condition at the Grand Strand Medical Center ICU, according to Lee.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, and a family friend said that donations can also be dropped off at Christ United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach, or at the Pearce Law Firm.

A total of seven people were injured in the Windsor Green fire Thursday night, according to fire officials.

