MB man convicted of two counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting two young girls for several years, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Scott Richard Rowan, 33, was convicted on the charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the release states. Rowan was tried before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Larry B. Hyman.

According to the release, the younger female victim, who was then 16, ran away from home. This victim left letters for her mother that reported Rowan had been sexually assaulting her since she was 10 years old. The letters also stated that Rowan had been inappropriately touching the other older victim for years as well. Rowan admitted to touching the older victim inappropriately and having sexual relations with the younger victim.

Rowan was sentenced to 15 years in prison for each charge, and upon his release from prison must register as a sex offender and be under electronic monitoring for the rest of his life; the sentences will run concurrently.

