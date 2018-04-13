HCSO warning residents of telephone scam

Sheriff’s deputies are warning citizens of a telephone scam in Horry County. According to information from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, someone is calling businesses and residents in Myrtle Beach claiming to be raising money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association for vests.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Colt Ford is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.More >>
The Florence One Board of Trustees approved the hiring of an administrator and two staff members at West Florence High School Thursday evening, according to a news release. Matthew Dowdell was named principal.More >>
A 16-year-old said he caught a baby as it was dropped from the burning apartment building in Carolina Forest Thursday night. “There was a fire, and everybody started screaming in the back, ‘Help,’ so I ran back there,” said Blake Cannon. “And there was a family that had their baby, and they counted three, and I caught it. And they all jumped out.”More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
