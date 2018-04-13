HCSO warning residents of telephone scam - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCSO warning residents of telephone scam

Sheriff’s deputies are warning citizens of a telephone scam in Horry County (Source: HCSO) Sheriff’s deputies are warning citizens of a telephone scam in Horry County (Source: HCSO)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Sheriff’s deputies are warning citizens of a telephone scam in Horry County.

According to information from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, someone is calling businesses and residents in Myrtle Beach claiming to be raising money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association for vests. SCLEOA does not fundraise via telephone, and do not have a fundraising campaign for vests.

If you ever need assistance verifying the legitimacy of a company or person seeking donations, call the Horry County Sheriff’s Office at 843-915-5450.

