Restaurant Scorecard: Bugs, black slime cleaned up at burger spo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Restaurant Scorecard: Bugs, black slime cleaned up at burger spot; Seafood Market gets near-perfect score

Source: WMBF News Source: WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There are no more bugs and black slime at a burger spot we told you about last week, and a near-perfect score was registered at a seafood market where you can take your fish and oysters home. 

We've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Harry The Hats is advertised as a local watering hole offering American eats such as burgers and wings, plus pool, darts and foosball.  They're at 351 Lake Arrowhead Road in Myrtle Beach. State health inspectors gave them an 81 out of 100 recently.

They took off points for employees seen touching a phone and then food products without washing their hands. Additionally, the wrong dates and product labels were seen on food.

Inspectors said several containers had incorrect food items and expired dates. Floors also had a buildup under equipment and throughout the kitchen in corners and edges, as well as in the dishwasher.

Hardee's at 10 U.S. 17 North in Surfside Beach got a perfect 100 during a follow-up inspection after last week. Problems fixed included what inspectors say were live bugs in the kitchen, as well as a black slime build-up on the floor and a standing pool of grease in front of the walk-in cooler.

Again, all was corrected and the fast food eatery received a perfect 100 score this time around.

Looking to take home your own seafood? Bimini's Seafood Market is at 936 Lake Arrowhead Road, right next to their restaurant. They offer fresh fish, shrimp and oysters to go. Inspectors gave them a 97 out of 100.

Points were taken off for oyster tags missing a last-sold date on record. Foil pans were also listed as not being properly stored.

Athena's is at 407 Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach. It's advertised as a straight-forward stop for Filipino and American fare, with bar service in humble digs. They scored a near-perfect 98. 

Inspectors took off the two points for the lack of a working thermometer and improper lighting.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Despite numerous brain surgeries, local teen earns straight A's, wins prom night makeover

    Despite numerous brain surgeries, local teen earns straight A's, wins prom night makeover

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:07:49 GMT
    (Source: Holly DeLoache)(Source: Holly DeLoache)

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many local businesses teamed up to create the ‘Beauty Bar Prom’ contest - to help deserving young women in our area look and feel their best for the perfect prom night. Friday was St. James High School’s prom, and Ashley Simpson, one of the contest’s winners spent that morning getting her make-over. With the help of many local businesses, Ashley was treated like royalty. You name it, the dress, hair, nails and make-up, jewelry, dinne...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many local businesses teamed up to create the ‘Beauty Bar Prom’ contest - to help deserving young women in our area look and feel their best for the perfect prom night. Friday was St. James High School’s prom, and Ashley Simpson, one of the contest’s winners spent that morning getting her make-over. With the help of many local businesses, Ashley was treated like royalty. You name it, the dress, hair, nails and make-up, jewelry, dinne...

    More >>

  • HCFR: Cause of Windsor Green fire undetermined, but does not appear suspicious

    HCFR: Cause of Windsor Green fire undetermined, but does not appear suspicious

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:35 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:35:25 GMT
    Drone video showing the aftermath of the fire. (Source: Marc Blazer)Drone video showing the aftermath of the fire. (Source: Marc Blazer)

    Investigators continue to look into the cause of Thursday night's three-alarm fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in the Carolina Forest area.

    More >>

    Investigators continue to look into the cause of Thursday night's three-alarm fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in the Carolina Forest area.

    More >>

  • Florence One School District talks school safety

    Florence One School District talks school safety

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:34:56 GMT
    FSD1 students hold a school safety luncheon at Town Hall restaurant (Source: WMBF News)FSD1 students hold a school safety luncheon at Town Hall restaurant (Source: WMBF News)
    FSD1 students hold a school safety luncheon at Town Hall restaurant (Source: WMBF News)FSD1 students hold a school safety luncheon at Town Hall restaurant (Source: WMBF News)

    Florence One School District students held a school safety luncheon Friday afternoon in response to the increase in school shootings across the county.

    More >>

    Florence One School District students held a school safety luncheon Friday afternoon in response to the increase in school shootings across the county.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly