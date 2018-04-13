Restaurant Scorecard: Bugs, black slime cleaned up at burger spot; Seafood Market gets near-perfect score

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There are no more bugs and black slime at a burger spot we told you about last week, and a near-perfect score was registered at a seafood market where you can take your fish and oysters home.

We've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Harry The Hats is advertised as a local watering hole offering American eats such as burgers and wings, plus pool, darts and foosball. They're at 351 Lake Arrowhead Road in Myrtle Beach. State health inspectors gave them an 81 out of 100 recently.

They took off points for employees seen touching a phone and then food products without washing their hands. Additionally, the wrong dates and product labels were seen on food.

Inspectors said several containers had incorrect food items and expired dates. Floors also had a buildup under equipment and throughout the kitchen in corners and edges, as well as in the dishwasher.

Hardee's at 10 U.S. 17 North in Surfside Beach got a perfect 100 during a follow-up inspection after last week. Problems fixed included what inspectors say were live bugs in the kitchen, as well as a black slime build-up on the floor and a standing pool of grease in front of the walk-in cooler.

Again, all was corrected and the fast food eatery received a perfect 100 score this time around.

Looking to take home your own seafood? Bimini's Seafood Market is at 936 Lake Arrowhead Road, right next to their restaurant. They offer fresh fish, shrimp and oysters to go. Inspectors gave them a 97 out of 100.

Points were taken off for oyster tags missing a last-sold date on record. Foil pans were also listed as not being properly stored.

Athena's is at 407 Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach. It's advertised as a straight-forward stop for Filipino and American fare, with bar service in humble digs. They scored a near-perfect 98.

Inspectors took off the two points for the lack of a working thermometer and improper lighting.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.