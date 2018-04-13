Restaurant Scorecard: Bugs, black slime cleaned up at burger spot; Seafood Market gets near-perfect score

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many local businesses teamed up to create the ‘Beauty Bar Prom’ contest - to help deserving young women in our area look and feel their best for the perfect prom night. Friday was St. James High School’s prom, and Ashley Simpson, one of the contest’s winners spent that morning getting her make-over. With the help of many local businesses, Ashley was treated like royalty. You name it, the dress, hair, nails and make-up, jewelry, dinne...More >>
Investigators continue to look into the cause of Thursday night's three-alarm fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Florence One School District students held a school safety luncheon Friday afternoon in response to the increase in school shootings across the county.More >>
There are several options for those looking to assist the victims of the fire at the Windsor Green condo complex Thursday night that injured seven people and displaced about 16.More >>
Five years after losing everything they owned in the first fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in March of 2013, Elaine Boulavsky and her daughter Khrysta Boulavsky had finally moved back into the complex last month. Thursday night, they relived the tragedy, and both were injured as they had to jump from the third floor of their new condo as it burned.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
It's been nearly a week since Jesse Sgro, 22, of Fayetteville, disappeared from a Bladen County park, sparking a massive search effort that included boats, K9 units, and other trained staff.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
