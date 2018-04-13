West Florence High names new principal, athletic director and football coach

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence One Board of Trustees approved the hiring of an administrator and two staff members at West Florence High School Thursday evening, according to a news release.

Matthew Dowdell was named principal. Since July 2017, Dowdell has served as assistant principal at West Florence High.

Greg Johnson has been named athletic director. From 2009 until 2011, Johnson worked as a teacher and coach at West Florence. Since June 2016, he served as assistant principal at Darlington High School, the release states.

Jody Jenerette is the new head football coach. Jenerette most recently served as head varsity football coach at Aynor High School.

