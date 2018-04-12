Teen says he caught baby dropped from condo fire

There are several options for those looking to assist the victims of the fire at the Windsor Green condo complex Thursday night that injured seven people and displaced about 16.More >>
Five years after losing everything they owned in the first fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in March of 2013, Elaine Boulavsky and her daughter Khrysta Boulavsky had finally moved back into the complex last month. Thursday night, they relived the tragedy, and both were injured as they had to jump from the third floor of their new condo as it burned.More >>
A fire in the woods off Old Crane Road west of the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach is contained, and no structures are threatened, according to officialsMore >>
A Myrtle Beach man was convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls for several years, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Scott Richard Rowan, 33, was convicted on the charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the release states.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Some residents woke up Friday morning to find flyers addressed to the "white people of Ocean Springs" littered across their yards and vehicles.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
