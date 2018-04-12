Teen says he caught baby dropped from apartment on fire

Blake Cannon says he caught a baby dropped from the Windsor Green fire. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 16-year-old said he caught a baby as it was dropped from the burning apartment building in Carolina Forest Thursday night.

“There was a fire, and everybody started screaming in the back, ‘Help,’ so I ran back there,” said Blake Cannon. “And there was a family that had their baby, and they counted three, and I caught it. And they all jumped out.”

Cannon said through the Windsor Green apartment building fast, “within a minute, it was everywhere he said.”

Cannon said he was scared, but he knew he just had to help the people in the burning building.

Fire officials say seven people were injured, four critically, in the fire at the Windsor Green apartment building Thursday night. HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said multiple people jumped from the building to escape the fire.

Blake’s mother Candice LaFond said they live two buildings down from the unit that caught fire, and her son was on the patio when he smelled the fire. They heard someone yell, and while his parents were evacuating, Blake took off running towards the flames.

“People were screaming for help, and they jumped, and they broke their legs…” Cannon said.

He admitted it was shaken up in the moments after catching the baby.

His mother said she's proud of Cannon's actions.

"Instead of him grabbing his Playstation, and skateboards, he ran down there to help people," LaFond said.

