Teen says he caught baby dropped from apartment on fire

Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
A 16-year-old said he caught a baby as it was dropped from the burning apartment building in Carolina Forest Thursday night. “There was a fire, and everybody started screaming in the back, ‘Help,’ so I ran back there,” said Blake Cannon. “And there was a family that had their baby, and they counted three, and I caught it. And they all jumped out.”More >>
Three charter schools in Horry County are having money troubles, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.More >>
Members of the Marlboro County Council say they’re reserving their support of the Interstate 73 project after announcing a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
