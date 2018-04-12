WATCH: Seven injured, four critical, in Windsor Green apartment - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH: Seven injured, four critical, in Windsor Green apartment fire in Carolina Forest area

Fire destroyed an apartment building at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area. (Source: Matt Ross) Fire destroyed an apartment building at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area. (Source: Matt Ross)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire is at 4900 Harvest Drive. At least one apartment building was destroyed in the blaze

HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said multiple people jumped from the building to escape the fire. Further information from fire officials indicated seven people were injured. Of that number, four are in critical condition, while three others have non-life-threatening injuries. 

Fire crews have asked that all bystanders who lived in the affected building to meet at the playground area near the poolhouse.

