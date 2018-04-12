WATCH: Seven injured, four critical, in Windsor Green apartment fire in Carolina Forest area

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Fire destroyed an apartment building at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area. (Source: Matt Ross)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire is at 4900 Harvest Drive. At least one apartment building was destroyed in the blaze

HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said multiple people jumped from the building to escape the fire. Further information from fire officials indicated seven people were injured. Of that number, four are in critical condition, while three others have non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews have asked that all bystanders who lived in the affected building to meet at the playground area near the poolhouse.

WMBF News has a crew on to the scene. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE to Apartment Fire at 4970 WINDSOR GREEN WAY. 3 Story Building, heavily involved in fire on all 3 floors upon arrival. Crews have transported 7 Total Patients-4 in critical condition-3 non life threatening. Fire knocked down. Crews completing primary search — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 13, 2018

@hcfirerescue to all NEWS MEDIA. BROADCAST TO BYSTANDERS WHO LIVED IN FIRE BUILDING. If you are on the scene, please report to Playground Area near the Poolhouse. @wmbfnews @wpdeabc15 @wmbfnews @TheSunNews @1079TheGator @MyHorryNews — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 13, 2018

@hcfirerescue on location at 4900 HARVEST DR 3 Alarm apartment fire — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 13, 2018

