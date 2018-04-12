Seven injured, four critical, in Windsor Green complex fire in Carolina Forest area

Fire destroyed an apartment building at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area. (Source: Matt Ross)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was at 4970 Windsor Green Way. At least one apartment building was destroyed in the blaze

HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said multiple people jumped from the building to escape the fire. Further information from fire officials indicate seven people were injured. Of that number, four are in critical condition, while three others have non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the second major fire to strike the Windsor Green housing complex in the last five years.

In March 2013, what started as a brush fire quickly spread to Windsor Green, destroying or damaging 26 buildings.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE to Apartment Fire at 4970 WINDSOR GREEN WAY. 3 Story Building, heavily involved in fire on all 3 floors upon arrival. Crews have transported 7 Total Patients-4 in critical condition-3 non life threatening. Fire knocked down. Crews completing primary search — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 13, 2018

@hcfirerescue to all NEWS MEDIA. BROADCAST TO BYSTANDERS WHO LIVED IN FIRE BUILDING. If you are on the scene, please report to Playground Area near the Poolhouse. @wmbfnews @wpdeabc15 @wmbfnews @TheSunNews @1079TheGator @MyHorryNews — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 13, 2018

@hcfirerescue on location at 4900 HARVEST DR 3 Alarm apartment fire — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 13, 2018

