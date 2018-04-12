Seven injured, four critical, in Windsor Green complex fire in C - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Seven injured, four critical, in Windsor Green complex fire in Carolina Forest area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Fire destroyed an apartment building at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area. (Source: Matt Ross) Fire destroyed an apartment building at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area. (Source: Matt Ross)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was at 4970 Windsor Green Way. At least one apartment building was destroyed in the blaze

HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said multiple people jumped from the building to escape the fire. Further information from fire officials indicate seven people were injured. Of that number, four are in critical condition, while three others have non-life-threatening injuries. 

This is the second major fire to strike the Windsor Green housing complex in the last five years. 

In March 2013, what started as a brush fire quickly spread to Windsor Green, destroying or damaging 26 buildings. 

