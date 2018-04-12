This is Carolina: After more than 50 years, seafood restaurant owner is ready for a vacation

We want to find the good news stories that truly show our community that this is Carolina.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.
The Conway Social Security Administration office is moving to a new location in Myrtle Beach. The office will open in its new location Monday, April 16.
A second Panda Express location appears to be opening soon along the Grand Strand.
Wheelwright Auditorium at Coastal Carolina University has been closed until further notice after a low concentration of asbestos fibers were found to be present on the stage.
One of the two suspects charged in connection with the deadly 2017 shooting at the Lazy G Motel in Myrtle Beach appeared in court Thursday for a bond reconsideration hearing.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is now investigating how a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a minivan at a school parking lot despite calling 911 at least twice to beg for help and giving details of his location and a description of the vehicle.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU's Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.
