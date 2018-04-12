Horry County charter schools in financial trouble

Three charter schools in Horry County are having money troubles, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.More >>
Members of the Marlboro County Council say they’re reserving their support of the Interstate 73 project after announcing a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
The Conway Social Security Administration office is moving to a new location in Myrtle Beach. The office will open in its new location Monday, April 16.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.More >>
Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect who’s accused of killing a woman in Florida.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
