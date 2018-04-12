Second Panda Express restaurant looks to be opening along the Grand Strand

According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
The Conway Social Security Administration office is moving to a new location in Myrtle Beach. The office will open in its new location Monday, April 16.More >>
A second Panda Express location appears to be opening soon along the Grand Strand.More >>
Wheelwright Auditorium at Coastal Carolina University has been closed until further notice after a low concentration of asbestos fibers were found to be present on the stage.More >>
One of the two suspects charged in connection with the deadly 2017 shooting at the Lazy G Motel in Myrtle Beach appeared in court Thursday for a bond reconsideration hearing.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
A court document is providing new insight into a murder investigation after a 24-year-old woman was found dead.More >>
Tony Stewart and the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. have agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the former NASCAR star for his role in the death of their son.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Cincinnati's police chief spoke to the media Thursday, laying out a timeline events in the death of a Seven Hills student found dead in a van earlier this week.More >>
