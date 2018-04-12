Second Panda Express restaurant looks to be opening along the Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A second Panda Express location appears to be opening soon along the Grand Strand.

Drivers heading down the U.S. 17 Bypass south of S.C. 544 in the Surfside Beach area may have noticed construction of a new building between Steak & Shake and Taco Bell.

According to permits filed with Horry County last year, that building is planned as a 9,500-square-foot facility with space for five units. It was approved in July 2017.

Another permit for the same property is from Panda Express. The application was made in June 2017 and approved two months later.

Documents filed with the permit call for the restaurant, which is listed as providing fast, casual Chinese food, to be approximately 2,100 square feet. A completion date was not listed.

“When selecting new locations, the Panda team looks for neighborhoods that have a strong population base as well as a regional retail draw,” said Aileen Donovan, a spokesperson for the restaurant chain, via email. “The daytime … population is also something we look at as a driver; however, there are many variables in our site selections process. We are excited by our growth in Horry County.”

There is also a Panda Express on U.S. 17 North and Starwatch Drive in North Myrtle Beach.

“As a family-owned and operated business, it warms our hearts to see that North Myrtle Beach residents have been so supportive of Panda Express’ new location,” Donovan said.

