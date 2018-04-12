Social Security Administration building in Conway moving to Myrtle Beach

The sign posted on the Conway Social Secuirty Administration building notifying the public of the relocation. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

The new Social Secuirty Administration in Myrtle Beach on Burroughs and Chapin Blvd. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

The Social Secuirty Administration building on Third Avenue in Conway. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Social Security Administration office on Third Avenue is moving to a new location in Myrtle Beach and will open on Monday.

Patti Patterson, the Social Security regional communications director, confirmed the relocation after WMBF News received an anonymous tip from a caller who was concerned the move was unannounced.

The new location in Myrtle Beach is at the corner of 611 Burroughs and Chapin Blvd., and Oak Street in the NBSC Founders Centre, Suite 301.

Patterson said the location offers new and improved interviewing stations, an improved reception area and additional parking.

One woman at the Conway office said she visits it on a weekly basis and most of the time it is very busy.

A sign is posted on the front door of the Conway Social Security office notifying people of the relocation.

Nataliia Skotar, who is from the Ukraine and works for the U.S. Department’s J1 visa summer work program with Life Adventure, deals with hundreds of students coming to Myrtle Beach from overseas every year who have to use the Conway office.

"I have no statistics on how many Americans are using their Social Security Administration office, but I know for sure thousands of foreign students who are coming to Myrtle Beach are using it through the season from March to June," Skotar said.

The hours of the new Myrtle Beach office are Monday, Tuesday Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Patterson said most social security business does not require a visit to an office, it can be handled online here.

Some of the services online include applying for Social Security retirement/spouses benefits; applying for disability benefits; creating a “my Social Security account,” and getting a benefit verification letter, among other options.

