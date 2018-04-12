FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch issued for Horry and Geor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch issued for Horry and Georgetown counties

By WMBF First Alert Weather Team
Line of Storms arrives in Pee Dee at 6PM Line of Storms arrives in Pee Dee at 6PM
Strong Storms after sunset moving through Marion County Strong Storms after sunset moving through Marion County
9 to 10PM Strong Storms arrive in Grand Strand 9 to 10PM Strong Storms arrive in Grand Strand
Tornado Watch (Source: WMBF News) Tornado Watch (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Horry, Georgetown,  Darlington, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, Dillon, Robeson, and Scotland County until 11 pm Sunday night.   Remember, a tornado WATCH means conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. 

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

- Strong, damaging winds possible as a line of severe storms continues to move through 

- Tornadoes remain a threat, but wind gusts of 60 miles an hour are the main concern 

- We received several reports of downed trees across the Pee Dee

- Quick clearing early Monday morning, followed by cooler start to work week.

A very fast moving line of strong storms will produce fairly widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph across portions of Horry and Georgetown Counties through 9:30 pm this evening.  A few areas could see wind gusts of 60 mph.  Winds this strong can down trees and powerlines.  An isolated tornado remains possible through 10:00 pm this evening. 

A cold front will likely be accompanied by a fast moving line of storms.  The combination of warm, humid air in place, strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and the strong cold front will lead to a risk of severe storms with a primary risk of wind gusts to 60+ mph.  

In addition to the risk of strong winds, periods of very heavy rain will be likely with the line of storms and rain totals of one inch are expected across most of the area. The storms will be moving quickly, limiting a flood threat, but ponding on roads during the heavy rain is possible.  

Spring-time storm systems are notoriously difficult to predict and some changes to the forecast are likely including a possible increase or decrease in the risk of severe storms. 

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Over a thousand Jeep owners from across the country made their way to Grand Strand this weekend for the 1st Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam. One of the biggest attractions was the obstacle course which took a week to construct. Jeep owners were able to take their Jeeps on an off road course, putting them and their Jeep to the test, traveling through a rugged terrain and a ten foot deep mud pit. The vision for this event was put together by Myrtle B...

    Reports of power outages are coming into the newsroom as we continue to track a line of storms that has moved through the Pee Dee and is making its way into the Grand Strand.

    DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One lane of Wells Street in Darlington is closed until further notice after a wall collapsed during Sunday night's storms, according to a post on the City of Darlington's Facebook page. The wall collapsed on Wells Street near the World Finance Building and City Hall. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
