FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch issued for Horry and Georgetown counties

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Horry, Georgetown, Darlington, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, Dillon, Robeson, and Scotland County until 11 pm Sunday night. Remember, a tornado WATCH means conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Strong, damaging winds possible as a line of severe storms continues to move through

- Tornadoes remain a threat, but wind gusts of 60 miles an hour are the main concern

- We received several reports of downed trees across the Pee Dee

- Quick clearing early Monday morning, followed by cooler start to work week.

A very fast moving line of strong storms will produce fairly widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph across portions of Horry and Georgetown Counties through 9:30 pm this evening. A few areas could see wind gusts of 60 mph. Winds this strong can down trees and powerlines. An isolated tornado remains possible through 10:00 pm this evening.

A cold front will likely be accompanied by a fast moving line of storms. The combination of warm, humid air in place, strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and the strong cold front will lead to a risk of severe storms with a primary risk of wind gusts to 60+ mph.

In addition to the risk of strong winds, periods of very heavy rain will be likely with the line of storms and rain totals of one inch are expected across most of the area. The storms will be moving quickly, limiting a flood threat, but ponding on roads during the heavy rain is possible.

Spring-time storm systems are notoriously difficult to predict and some changes to the forecast are likely including a possible increase or decrease in the risk of severe storms.

