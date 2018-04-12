FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch issued ahead of severe storms Sunday evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Darlington, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, Dillon, Robeson, and Scotland County until 11 pm Sunday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Strong, damaging winds possible as a line of severe storms arrives this evening

- Tornadoes remain a threat, especially across the Pee Dee where the tornado watch is in place

- The timing of this evenings storms: Arrives around 7 pm for areas along I-95. Expect an arrival after sunset across Horry and Georgetown County, likely around 9 pm for the Grand Strand

- Quick clearing early Monday morning, followed by cooler start to work week.

A cold front will likely be accompanied by a fast moving line of storms. The combination of warm, humid air in place, strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and the strong cold front will lead to a risk of severe storms with a primary risk of wind gusts to 60+ mph.

The most recent update from the Storm Prediction Center does suggest around a 10 percent chance of a tornado across the Pee Dee, mainly for areas near Interstate 95. The timing of the chances for tornadoes would be most favorable in the early evening before sunset, embedded in the front line of the storm. If any tornadoes were to form, they would likely be brief spin-ups. The risk of tornadoes is lower across the Grand Strand, with less energy to work with the storms arriving after sunset.

In addition to the risk of strong winds, periods of very heavy rain will be likely with the line of storms and rain totals of one inch are expected across most of the area. The storms will be moving quickly, limiting a flood threat, but ponding on roads during the heavy rain is possible.

Spring-time storm systems are notoriously difficult to predict and some changes to the forecast are likely including a possible increase or decrease in the risk of severe storms.

