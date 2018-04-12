FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TONIGHT: Upgraded threats include damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as a line of strong to possibly severe storms moves across the region this evening and into tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Main risk is gusty damaging winds, with slightly more favorable chances for a few tornadoes across Pee Dee.

- Timing of this evening storms: starting now at 6PM and ending before midnight.

- Quick clearing early Monday morning, followed by cooler start to work week.

A cold front will likely be accompanied by a fast moving line of storms. The combination of warm, humid air in place, strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and the strong cold front will lead to a risk of isolated severe storms with a primary risk of wind gusts to 60 mph.

The most recent update from the Storm Prediction Center does suggest around a 10 percent chance of a tornado across the Pee Dee, mainly for areas WEST of Interstate 95. The timing of the chances for tornadoes would be most favorable in the early evening before sunset, embedded in the front line of the storm. If any tornadoes were to form, they would likely be brief spin-ups. The risk of tornadoes is lower across the Grand Strand, with less energy to work with the storms arriving after sunset. However there is a chance the storms can interact with the marine air and allow for a quick spin-up to form.

The time frame on the arrival of the line of storms is gradually becoming more clear. All of the latest forecast models agree with the best chance of rain and thunderstorms arriving around sunset Sunday evening. While an isolated shower or two will be possible in the late morning and early afternoon, the greatest threat of isolated severe storms will arrive between 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM in the Pee Dee and from 8:00 PM to midnight along the Grand Strand.

In addition to the risk of strong winds, periods of very heavy rain will be likely with the line of storms and rain totals of one inch are expected across most of the area. The storms will be moving quickly, limiting a flood threat, but ponding on roads during the heavy rain is possible.

Spring-time storm systems are notoriously difficult to predict and some changes to the forecast are likely including a possible increase or decrease in the risk of severe storms.

