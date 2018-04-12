FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY: Updated forecast and time line of fast moving storms

Strong winds remain the main threat with any storms Sunday night. The large hail and tornado risk is very low.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as a line of strong to possibly severe storms moves across the region late Sunday evening and into Sunday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Latest Update: Timing of Sunday evening storms trending later and now most likely to arrive Sunday night.

- Main risk is gusty damaging winds, periods of heavy rain, but a very small tornado risk may develop in the Pee Dee.

- Majority of the weekend will be dry, warm and overall spring-like.

Spring-like warmth will continue to move into the Carolinas Saturday and Sunday with daytime temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity will gradually increase from late Saturday into Sunday evening. By late Sunday, a strong cold front and very strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move across the eastern Carolinas.

This strong cold front will likely be accompanied by a fast moving line of storms. The combination of warm, humid air in place, strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and the strong cold front will lead to a risk of isolated severe storms with a primary risk of wind gusts to 60 mph. A lack of wind shear upper atmosphere means the risk of tornadoes is very low at this time, but some new data suggests a very low risk of a tornado across parts of the Pee Dee.

The time frame on the arrival of the line of storms is gradually becoming more clear. All of the latest forecast models agree with the best chance of rain and thunderstorms arriving well after sunset Sunday evening. While an isolated shower or two will be possible in the late morning and early afternoon, the greatest threat of isolated severe storms will arrive between 9:00 PM Sunday and 2:00 AM Monday.

In addition to the risk of strong winds, periods of very heavy rain will be likely with the line of storms and rain totals of one inch are expected across most of the area with isolated amounts as high as 2 inches possible.

Spring-time storm systems are notoriously difficult to predict and some changes to the forecast are likely including a possible increase or decrease in the risk of severe storms.

