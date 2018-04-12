FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY: fast moving line of storms may produce strong wind gusts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as a line of strong to possibly severe storms moves across the region late Sunday evening.

Spring-like warmth will continue to move into the Carolinas Saturday and Sunday with daytime temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity will gradually increase from late Saturday into Sunday evening. By late Sunday, a strong cold front and very strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move across the eastern Carolinas.

This strong cold front will likely be accompanied by a fast moving line of storms. The combination of warm, humid air in place, strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and the strong cold front will lead to a risk of isolated severe storms with a primary risk of wind gusts to 60 mph. A lack of wind shear and cold air in the upper atmosphere means the risk of tornadoes and large hail is very low at this time.

There is still some uncertainty on when the line of strong storms will move through the region as forecast models continue to struggle with how fast the line and cold front will be moving. However, all models agree that most of Sunday will be dry with the best chance of rain and thunderstorms arriving near or after sunset Sunday evening. The greatest threat of isolated severe storms will arrive between 6:00 PM Sunday and 12:00 AM Monday.

In addition to the risk of strong winds, periods of very heavy rain will be likely with the line of storms and rain totals of one inch are expected across most of the area with isolated amounts as high as 2 inches possible.

Spring-time storm systems are notoriously difficult to predict and some changes to the forecast are likely including a possible increase or decrease in the risk of severe storms.

