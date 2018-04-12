CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium temporarily closed after asbestos found on stage

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Wheelwright Auditorium at Coastal Carolina University has been closed until further notice after a low concentration of asbestos fibers were found to be present on the stage.

According to a CCU press release, all events scheduled at Wheelwright will be moved to a different facility or venue, or will be canceled.

On April 9, the university received a report about the asbestos. Air quality levels remained below what is permissible by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, the release stated.

The administration ultimately decided to proceed with immediate remediation based on the recommendation of Environmental Health and Safety at CCU, according to the release.

During an annual operational test of the fire curtain in the auditorium conducted on March 7, it was recommended that it be tested for asbestos due to its age. A low concentration was found within the curtain’s materials.

Additional testing was then requested for the stage on March 26, the release stated. That test involved lowering the fire curtain twice, then wipe-sampling the stage and taking air quality measurements.

Wheelwright Auditorium was completed in 1981.

