Lazy G Motel murder suspect granted $50K bond

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One of the two suspects charged in connection with the deadly 2017 shooting at the Lazy G Motel in Myrtle Beach appeared in court Thursday for a bond reconsideration hearing.

According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 20-year-old Malik Crawford was granted a $50,000 surety bond. As a condition of that bond, the defendant will also be required to have GPS monitoring through home detention, and is to have no contact with the victims or the co-defendant.

Both Crawford and 23-year-old Larry Carter were charged with murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The two are accused of killing 33-year-old Rashad Atkins on Jan. 17, 2017 at the motel.

Carter is also charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with a shooting investigation that occurred on Christmas Eve 2016 at the Third Ave Sports Bar and Grill.

He remains in jail under no bond, according to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

